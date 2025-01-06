Fantasy Football
Gerald Everett headshot

Gerald Everett News: Ends forgettable season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Everett played three snaps in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Before the season, Everett signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Bears. The signing was interesting because Chicago already had Cole Kmet on a long-term deal. Everett came into this year having posted at least 408 yards in five straight seasons. Playing with the Bears, the veteran caught eight of 13 targets for 31 yards. Unless Kmet misses time, it seems unlikely that there is a path to meaningful production as Everett enters the last year of his contract with Chicago.

