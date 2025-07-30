Pratt was held out of practices last week while tending to hamstring tightness, but the veteran linebacker appears to be past the issue. The 2019 third-rounder logged a career-high 143 tackles (80 solo) along with six pass defenses (two interceptions), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2024. Pratt signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March and is expected to lead the Raiders' linebacker corps alongside Elandon Roberts and Tommy Eichenberg.