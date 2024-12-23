Fantasy Football
Germaine Pratt headshot

Germaine Pratt News: Five solo tackles against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Pratt finished Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns with five solo tackles.

Pratt has logged at least five combined tackles in six straight contests and has played at least 50 defensive snaps in all 15 regular-season games. The 2019 third-round pick is up to 130 tackles on the year, which is 10th-most in the NFL and surpasses his career-best output from the 2023 campaign (118 combined tackles across 17 regular-season games). Pratt will look to add to his total in a pivotal contest against the Broncos on Saturday.

Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals
