Graham Gano Injury: Week 7 return uncertain

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he'll know Wednesday whether Gano (hamstring) will be able to come off IR this week, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Gano has been out the required four weeks after landing on injured reserve Sept. 17, but it's not certain that the veteran kicker will be ready to return this Sunday versus Philadelphia. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Gano "hasn't been doing much on the side" while on IR and believes "it'd be a surprise" if he suits up Week 7, but Daboll's comments leave open that possibility nonetheless. Daboll also indicated Monday that Greg Joseph -- who missed both his field-goal attempts Sunday in a loss to the Bengals -- will probably continue to kick for the team if Gano isn't back against the Eagles this weekend.