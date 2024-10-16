Graham Gano Injury: Won't return Week 7

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Gano (hamstring) will not come off IR in Week 7, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Gano has spent a requisite four games on injured reserve, but the veteran placekicker has not yet made enough progress in his recovery from his right hamstring injury to retake the field. That leaves Greg Joseph in position to start versus the Eagles on Sunday, despite the fact that he missed both his field-goal tries during New York's loss to the Bengals in Week 6. Gano's next chance to return will come Oct. 28 versus the Steelers on Monday Night Football.