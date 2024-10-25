Greg Gaines Injury: Won't play vs. Falcons

Gaines (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gaines popped up on the Bucs' injury report Thursday with a calf injury, which forced him to sit out of Friday's practice. The injury is severe enough for the 2019 fourth-round pick to be ruled out for Sunday's contest, and he'll work on making himself available for Tampa Bay's Week 9 contest against Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 4. Gaines has served as Vita Vea's primary backup at nose tackle this season, but C.J. Brewer will step up into that role with Gaines sidelined.