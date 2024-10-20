Haason Reddick News: Brings end to holdout

Reddick reached agreement Sunday with the Jets on an adjusted contract for the 2024 season, bringing an end to his holdout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Acquired from the Eagles in late March for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick, Reddick has been away from the Jets since the beginning of training camp while he's been in pursuit of a new deal. Reddick, who is in the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal, accrued over $12 million in fines for missing workouts, practices and the Jets' first six games of the season, but New York has agreed to give him a bonus to cover those fines with the understanding that the 30-year-old will honor the rest of his contract, per Schefter. Reddick's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that his client will continue to work toward a long-term extension with the Jets, though any new contract will surely be contingent on how the edge rusher performs over the rest of the season. Reddick will remain out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but he will report to the team facility Monday and could make his Jets debut as soon as Week 8 at New England.