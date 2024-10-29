Haason Reddick News: Past neck issue

Reddick (neck) was listed as a full participant on the Jets' estimated injury report Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After holding out of Jets' first seven games of the regular season while pursuing a new deal, Reddick made his Gang Green debut Sunday against the Patriots, during which he played 26 snaps on defense and did not record a tackle. He was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimation due to a neck injury, but the 2017 first-round pick was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's report and appears to be past the issue. Reddick will look to be more productive during Thursday night's game against the Texans.