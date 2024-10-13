Haason Reddick News: Still holding out

Reddick, who continues to hold out from the Jets in pursuit of a multi-year contract, previously declined a reworked one-year deal earlier in the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After the Jets acquired him from the Eagles in March, Reddick was scheduled to earn $14.25 million in 2024, the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed in March 2022. However, Reddick has remained away from the team since minicamp while seeking a multi-year pact that would make him one of the league's highest-paid pass rushers, and the Jets have thus far only offered him a reworked deal that would increase his salary for 2024 but not give him any guarantees beyond this season. Even though he continues to forfeit millions in salary with his continued holdout, Reddick hasn't shown any signs of budging from his stance. He will have to report to the Jets by Week 13 to receive an accrued season and become a free agent next March. If he ops not to report by Week 13, his $14.25 million contract will toll over to 2025, and he'll find himself in a similar situation next season.