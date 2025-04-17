Fantasy Football
Hakeem Adeniji headshot

Hakeem Adeniji News: Inks with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

The Cowboys signed Adeniji to a contract Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Adeniji worked out for Dallas on Wednesday and he now signs with the team. The veteran offensive lineman is healthy after a knee injury forced him to sit out the entire 2024 season with Cleveland, and he'll now compete for a depth role with the Cowboys. Adeniji is capable of contributing at both tackle and guard.

Hakeem Adeniji
Dallas Cowboys
