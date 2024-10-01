Harold Landry News: Logs sack, forces safety in MNF win

Landry finished Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins with five tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Landry was responsible for one of the Titans' two sacks Sunday. He got to Tyler Huntley midway through the first quarter for a nine-yard sack on third down, forcing the Dolphins to punt the ball on the next play. Landry got to Huntley again late in the fourth quarter, which caused the Miami quarterback to throw the ball away in the end zone, which was ultimately ruled an intentional grounding penalty resulting in a safety. Landry is now up to 4.0 sacks this season, which is tied for fifth in the NFL.