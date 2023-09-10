Gameday Injuries: Week 1

The 49ers' Brock Purdy is ready to start in Week 1 against the Steelers after completing his recovery from offseason surgery for the elbow injury he suffered against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy was able

What's often the most highly anticipated Sunday of the regular season has arrived, with Fantasy managers across the globe itching to begin seeing if their prized summertime investments get their quests for league championships off to a strong start. The injury report won't be an inordinate impairment on this first big slate of the season, although it might be a bit more crowded than recent Week 1s. There are some key players opening the season not only absent for their openers but on short-term injured reserve, so some Fantasy enthusiasts have already gotten an early start on contingency planning. Without further ado, let's take a look at who's trending toward suiting up or sitting as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Bengals' Joe Burrow is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns after completing his recovery from a preseason calf strain. The fourth-year signal-caller was able to practice fully all week after missing most of training camp and all of preseason, and he'll have a full complement of weapons avaiable to him versus Cleveland

The 49ers' Brock Purdy is ready to start in Week 1 against the Steelers after completing his recovery from offseason surgery for the elbow injury he suffered against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy was able to play in the 49ers' final two preseason games and got plenty of practice time in during the latter portion of training camp, but he'll face a tough assignment to open the season against a Steelers defense that led the NFL with 20 interceptions last season.

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (knee) remains on the PUP list to open the regular season as he continues to progress through the final stages of his recovery from last December's ACL/meniscus tear. Murray's return timetable remains vague for now, and Joshua Dobbs will open the season as Arizona's starter in the nation's capital against the Commanders on Sunday.

RUNNING BACKS

The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's AFC East season-opening showdown against the Bills despite progressing to a full practice Saturday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Per Saturday reports, Hall is expecting to play and is therefore in line to see his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 7 of last season, The talented second-year back was back to participating in 11-on-11 drills by mid-August, but how he and new arrival Dalvin Cook will split work remains to be seen, especially out of the gate versus Buffalo.

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will open the season on injured reserve while completing his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. Zack Moss (forearm) is expected to slot into the No. 1 running back role once he's healthy, but he's been labeled doubtful for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Jaguars. Taylor has also requested a trade, so whether he suits up for Indianapolis again remains to be seen.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 interconference showdown against the Eagles after missing Friday's practice. If Stevenson were unable to suit up, recent signee Ezekiel Elliott would be in line to handle a larger workload in his team debut, while Ty Montgomery would also be set for a bump in workload behind him.

The Colts' Zack Moss (forearm) has been downgraded to doubtful from questionable for Sunday's Week 1 AFC South clash against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. With Moss' recovery from the broken arm he suffered in late July apparently still not complete, Deon Jackson, who filled in admirably for Jonathan Taylor (IR-ankle) on several occasions last season, and rookie fifth-round pick Evan Hull are in line to handle the bulk of Indianapolis' rushing duties.

The Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South battle against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Patterson is set to play what head coach Arthur Smith has termed a "joker" position this season that will attempt to maximize his highly versatile offensive skill set, so even if he suits up, rookie eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson and second-year prop Tyler Allgeier are still likely to handle the majority of Atlanta's running back touches.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening interconference battle against the Titans after missing practice all week. If Miller sits out, Kirk Merritt and practice squad call-up Tony Jones would be in line to handle complementary work behind Jamaal Williams, who'll serve as the No. 1 back until Alvin Kamara completes his season-opening three-game suspension. Additionally, Taysom Hill, who's averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 23 touchdowns on his 317 career rush attempts, could also see some work in the ground game.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out of Sunday's season-opening NFC West clash against the Seahawks and an additional three games, at minimum. In Kupp's absence, Van Jefferson is expected to serve as Los Angeles' No. 1 receiver, while beat writer reports indicate second-year speedster Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively, for at least Sunday's Week 1 battle versus Seattle.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's NFC North matchup against the Bears after missing practice all week. Watson's absence, which comes in the wake of his perfect attendance during training camp, will lead to Romeo Doubs taking on the No. 1 receiver role in Jordan Love's first season-opening starting assignment, provided the second-year wideout can overcome his own hamstring ailment. Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure are next in the wide receiver depth chart behind Doubs, making for a group very thin on experience.

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, the wideout is expected to sit out the contest. If Jeudy is ultimately sidelined versus Las Vegas, Cortland Sutton will be in line to serve as Russell Wilson's top target, while rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims will likely slot into the No. 2 role. Denver also called up both Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad Saturday, lending further credence to the notion of a Jeudy absence.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Brown, who's slated to serve as Arizona's No. 1 receiver this season following DeAndre Hopkins' departure, isn't able to suit up, Rondale Moore, rookie third-round pick Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch would be in line to operate as the top three receivers for Joshua Dobbs.

The Packers' Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 divisional battle against the Bears but managed to put in two limited practices to finish the week after missing Wednesday's session. If Doubs joins fellow second-year pro Christian Watson on the inactive list, rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would be in line to serve as the top receiver trio versus Chicago.

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South matchup against the Falcons after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week. If Thielen were to join No. 2 receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) on the sideline Sunday, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault would be in line to serve as rookie first overall pick Bryce Young's top three receivers in his first NFL start.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening interconference showdown with the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker can't suit up, Kendrick Bourne and rookie sixth-round pick Demario Douglas would slot in behind No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster versus Philadelphia.

The Panthers' DJ Chark (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite working back to a limited practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions Wednesday and Thursday. In Chark's absence, rookie Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall are both in line for a bump in workload.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's NFC East Week 1 showdown against the Cowboys despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his likely absence, rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt would likely serve as the No. 4 receiver for New York behind the top trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell.

The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for New Orleans' first four games, at minimum. In Smith's absence, Rasheed Shaheed, who was impressive at times as a receiver and kick returner last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent, is slated for No. 3 receiver duties, while Keith Kirkwood projects to slot into the No. 4 role.

The Raiders' DeAndre Carter (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Carter sits out, rookie third-round pick Tre Tucker would likely assume No. 4 receiver duties, while Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow could assume Carter's kickoff and punt return duties, respectively.

TIGHT ENDS

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Andrews is unlikely to play. If he does indeed log an absence, Isaiah Likely, who posted a 9-127-1 line as a rookie last season during two games in which Andrews was sidelined, would be in line to take over the No. 1 tight end role.

The 49ers' George Kittle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Kittle isn't available versus Pittsburgh, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, who've helped fill in for Kittle on occasion over the last several seasons, would be in line to handle tight end duties for San Francisco. An absence on Kittle's part would also bump up the potential target volume for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and perhaps even Christian McCaffrey to a degree.

The Giants' Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's night's NFC East clash against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per Saturday night reports, the Giants did not call up any tight ends from the practice squad Saturday, leading to optimism regarding Waller's status.

The Cardinals' Zach Ertz (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Ertz's teammates are expecting he'll suit up, but how he looks in pregame warmups may ultimately determine his status versus Washington.

The Bears' Robert Tonyan (back) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Chicago elevated Stephen Carlson from the practice squad to presumably serve as reinforcement behind Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis should Tonyan ultimately sit out.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Falcons' Jeff Okudah (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (calf) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Nick Bosa, who held out of training camp and preseason but signed an extension Wednesday, was elevated to the active roster Saturday and appears in line to play at least limited snaps in Sunday's Week 1 interconference matchup against the Steelers.

The Raiders' Chandler Jones (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Commanders' Chase Young (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Linebackers

The Titans' Harold Landry (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.