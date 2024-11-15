Harrison Butker Injury: Has surgery, no timeline for return

Coach Andy Reid said that Butker underwent surgery on his injured left knee Friday and doesn't have a timeline for his return to action, Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Reid confirmed that Butker hurt his knee in practice this week, resulting in his placement on injured reserve Friday. "(He) tried to go on Thursday," Reid told Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. "(He) wasn't able to do it." Reid also confirmed that Butker had a repair of the meniscus in his left knee, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. For as long as Butker is sidelined, Spencer Shrader will handle kicking duties for the Chiefs.