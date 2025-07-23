Hendon Hooker News: Working on details

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Hooker knows that it's time to "take the next step" in his career.

Campbell also mentioned being impressed by Hooker's urgency and footwork at the beginning of training camp. The 27-year-old spent all of last season as Detroit's No. 2 quarterback, ultimately attempting just nine passes with Jared Goff staying healthy throughout the year. Now entering the third year of his rookie contract, Hooker will face competition from Kyle Allen this summer. There was some thought Hooker might eventually replace Goff after the Lions made him a third-round pick in 2023, but Goff has since led offenses that ranked fifth and first in points scored, earning a four-year, $212 million extension in the process. The Lions essentially are tied to Goff through 2027, one year beyond the length of Hooker's rookie contract (2023-26).