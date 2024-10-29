Henry To'oTo'o News: Clears concussion protocols

To'oTo'o has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols and will be available for Thursday's game against the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

To'oTo'o has missed the Texans' last two games after being diagnosed with a concussion following Houston's Week 6 win over New England. To'oTo'o has logged 46 tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across six regular-season outings, and he'll reclaim his starting job at outside linebacker for Thursday's game, a timely return given that fellow starter Azeez Al-Shaair could be sidelined for a third straight game due to a knee injury.