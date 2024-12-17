Henry To'oTo'o News: Team-high 11 tackles vs. Fins

To'oTo'o registered 11 tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins.

To'oTo'o logged double-digit tackles Sunday for the second time this season and played every single defensive snap for the third time. He also tallied his first sack since Week 2 when he combined with Danielle Hunter to get to Tua Tagovailoa for a one-yard loss early in the first quarter. To'oTo'o is now up to 87 combined tackles through 12 games, and he is on track to crack the 100-tackle milestone over the Texans' final three games of the 2024 regular season.