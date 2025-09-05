Brown led the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and Xavier Worthy's exit from the game on the fourth play from scrimmage due to a shoulder injury certainly played a part in the former's boost in opportunity. While Brown's mostly short-area role left him just short of the 100-yard mark despite the significant catch volume, he did record a game-long 49-yard reception. Brown's chemistry with Patrick Mahomes was certainly encouraging after the veteran wideout missed the majority of the 2024 regular season due to a sternoclavicular injury, and his hefty workload could come close to being replicated in a Super Bowl LIX home rematch with the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14 if Worthy is sidelined for that game.