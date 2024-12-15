Hunter Henry News: Gains 25 yards in loss

Henry brought in all four of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Henry finished first on the Patriots in receptions and second in targets Sunday, but he ranked fourth in receiving yards in a collective poor offensive showing by New England. The veteran tight end did set a new career high in receptions (64), and he is just 17 yards shy of his current best of 653 receiving yards set back in 2019. Henry's lack of touchdowns (one) holds him back from being a reliable option in fantasy ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Buffalo.