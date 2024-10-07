Hunter Long News: Snags pair of targets

Long secured both of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

While Long's 17 snaps on offense was a typical week of usage for the fourth-year tight end, the two catches marked his first as a Ram. Starting tight end Colby Parkinson led the team with 13 targets, which he turned into seven catches for 52 yards. Fellow backup Davis Allen failed to secure his only target and was on the field for just three snaps, leaving Long as the primary backup to Parkinson heading into the Rams' Week 6 bye.