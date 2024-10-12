Ian Thomas Injury: Activated, expected to play Week 6

Thomas (calf) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is expected to suit up Sunday versus Atlanta, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thomas injured his calf in early August and hasn't yet suited up this season. That's expected to change Sunday, as the tight end is expected to make his 2024 debut, per Zietlow. Thomas will likely take over the starting role at the position, and his return comes at a good time for Carolina with Tommy Tremble ruled out Sunday due to a concussion.