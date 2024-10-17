Ian Thomas Injury: Added to injury report

Thomas (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Thomas was added to the injury report after not being listed Wednesday. He previously spent Weeks 1-5 on injured reserve with a calf strain, and he played just 34 percent of snaps on offense upon returning for a 38-20 loss to the Falcons this past Sunday. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders has been getting most of Carolina's TE snaps and rates of late, but that could change with Tommy Tremble returning to full practice Thursday and seemingly on track to clear concussion protocol soon.