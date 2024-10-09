Ian Thomas Injury: Practices in full

Thomas (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Thomas appears to be nearing a return to the field after missing Carolina's first five games of the season due to a calf issue, but the 28-year-old must still be activated to the team's active roster in order to suit up Sunday. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Wednesday that Thomas could "absolutely" be back for the Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Falcons if he proves he's moved past his calf injury during practice this week, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.