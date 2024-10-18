Ian Thomas News: Cleared to play

Thomas (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas didn't get much playing time the past two weeks with Tommy Tremble in concussion protocol, and it seems Tremble may soon get clearance after practicing without restrictions Thursday and Friday. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders is the most interesting Carolina tight end for fantasy purposes, and it remains to be seen what his workload looks like if Tremble and Thomas are simultaneously available for the first time this season.