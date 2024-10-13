Ian Thomas News: Uneventful return from injury

Thomas failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

Sunday's loss marked Thomas' first appearance this season, as the veteran tight end returned from a calf injury. However, Thomas appeared to be an afterthought in the Panthers' offensive gameplan, seeing just two targets and playing behind rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders (five catches for 49 yards). With Tommy Tremble (concussion) returning from injury as soon as next week, Thomas could see even less work and serve as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end in Week 7.