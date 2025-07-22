Ian Wheeler News: Activated from NFI
The Bears activated Wheeler (undisclosed) from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.
Wheeler signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Howard following the 2024 Draft and then suffered a knee injury in last summer's preseason finale. He spent the season on injured reserve but will now compete for a job behind D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai in the backfield.
