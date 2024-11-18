Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Activated Monday

The Lions activated Melifonwu (ankle) from injured reserve Monday.

Despite head coach Dan Campbell telling reporters earlier Monday that Melifonwu suffered a setback and "won't be ready for a while," the Lions have added him to their active roster. Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports that Melifonwu didn't practice last week Friday after sustaining a different injury than the one that landed him on IR, leaving his status for Detroit's Week 12 matchup against the Colts uncertain. His participation in practice throughout this week will likely offer the best indication of whether he can return to the field Sunday.