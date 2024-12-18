Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Designated to return

Melifonwu (undisclosed) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Syracuse product has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury and an undisclosed issue. However, his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, suggesting he's nearing a return to the field. If Melifonwu is activated to Detroit's active roster in time for the Week 16 matchup against the Bears, he could serve as the team's top reserve safety. If not, Brandon Joseph is likely to occupy that role.