Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Limited action in 2024

Melifonwu (hamstring) played in three regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 10 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks.

The 2021 third-round pick didn't make his regular-season debut until Week 16 against the Bears due to ankle and hand injuries. He was instantly inserted as the starting safety alongside Kerby Joseph and had a productive end to the regular season, but Melifonwu was unable to finish the Lions' NFC divisional-round loss against the Commanders after suffering a hamstring injury. Melifonwu enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though he told reporters Tuesday that he would like to re-sign with Detroit, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site.