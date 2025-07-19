Irvin Charles Injury: Ends up on active/PUP list

Charles (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Jets on Saturday.

The wide receiver and special teamer tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2024 campaign and ended the season on injured reserve. It remains unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign, though he can return from the PUP list once he's ready to practice. Charles has played on more than 200 special-teams snaps in each of his two seasons with the Jets.