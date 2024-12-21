Isaiah Likely News: Finds end zone in win

Likely caught all three of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers.

Both Ravens tight ends got into the end zone Saturday, with Likely opening the scoring in the first quarter with a nine-yard reception. The third-year player set new career highs in receptions (38) and receiving yards (430) with the performance, and his five TDs on the season ties the career high he set in 2023. Likely hasn't reached 40 yards in four straight games however, making him a TD-dependent fantasy option in a Week 17 matchup against the Texans.