Isaiah Likely News: Not targeted in win

Likely failed to record a single target in Monday's 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Likely was held without a catch for just the second time this season as the 24-year-old continued what has been a mostly disappointing season after a hot start back in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Mark Andrews produce a solid performance Monday, catching all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. Likely did, however, lead all Baltimore tight ends in playing time, as he was on the field for 35 of the Ravens' 65 offensive snaps. Andrews and Charlie Kolar finished with 27 and 32 snaps, respectively. With Andrews more involved in the passing game as the season has progressed, Likely has lost most of his fantasy utility within the Ravens' aerial attack. Barring injuries, the Coastal Carolina product should not be trusted for consistent fantasy production going forward. The Ravens are set to host the Eagles in Week 13.