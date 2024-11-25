Isaiah McDuffie Injury: Nursing ankle injury

McDuffie (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

McDuffie played his largest role on the Packers' defense since Week 1 with rookie Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) sidelined Sunday, recording four total tackles across 40 defensive snaps. However, it now appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process. With both Cooper and McDuffie now banged up, Ty'Ron Hopper and Eric Wilson could see additional defensive work in Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins.