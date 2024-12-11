Isaiah McDuffie Injury: Still managing ankle issue

McDuffie (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McDuffie has been nursing an ankle issue since late November, but it hasn't yet cost him any time. In fact, he played 100 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps for the first time this season Thanksgiving Day versus Detroit and finished with a season-high 15 tackles. With that in mind, McDuffie currently doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against Seattle, though it makes sense to keep an eye on his practice participation the remainder of the week.