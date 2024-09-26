Isaiah Pola-Mao News: Stepping into starting role

Pola-Mao is set to transition into a starting role at safety beginning with Sunday's game against the Browns following the season-ending injury suffered by Marcus Epps (knee), Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pola-Mao, a 2022 UDFA out of USC, is entering Year 3 with the Raiders and suited up for 16 regular-season games with the team in 2023, albeit while mostly contributing on special teams. He played more than 50 percent of defensive snaps just once last season, Week 11 versus Miami, and racked up seven tackles (four solo), one interception and one pass defensed in that contest.