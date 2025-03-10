Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Rodgers headshot

Isaiah Rodgers News: Agrees to terms with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Vikings are in line to ink Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers suited up for 15 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024 while working at the team's top reserve cornerback. He tallied 26 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses in those contests, while also notching six tackles (five solo) and three passes defended in four playoff appearances. He brings to Minnesota an ability to shore up cornerback depth while also contributing in the return game.

Isaiah Rodgers
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now