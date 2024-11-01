Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 9 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 9 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE RECEIVERS

The main threat to the Falcons wideouts might be the absent Dallas run defense. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier should both be productive, but if Atlanta takes to the air anyway then there should be production to be had for Drake London and Darnell Mooney. The Dallas pass defense isn't much when it has no pass rush to help it, so even a name-brand corner like Trevon Diggs is a non-issue to the Falcons wideouts. Ray-Ray McCloud doesn't project especially well against Jourdan Lewis, or any other corner, but if the Dallas pass defense falls into full disarray then McCloud might get in on the pillaging a little bit.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud









DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb has gone crazy the last two weeks and there's little reason to think he slows down here. Dallas tends to force the ball to Lamb even more as they get more desperate, and the desperation is almost maxed-out at this point. A corner like AJ Terrell just doesn't matter to Lamb, and the remaining two (slot man Dee Alford and Mike Hughes) definitely can't cover him. The Falcons standout safeties will presumably be trying to double Lamb every play, but there's just not much else for Dallas to do than get the ball to Lamb anyway. Jalen Tolbert can probably beat Hughes if the safeties don't give Hughes help. It's insane that Jalen Brooks is on the team – he must be related to someone like Deuce Vaughn is.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos

BALTIMORE RAVENS WIDE RECEIVERS

Lamar Jackson's injury situation is seemingly a big deal here, and if Josh Johnson needs to play then everyone's projection goes way down. The Broncos have one of the best three-man corner rotations in the league between Pat Surtain and Riley Moss on the boundary, while JaQuan McMillian has done good work in the slot. No matter how the Ravens line up Zay Flowers, Diontae Johnson and Rashod Bateman, everyone is getting a difficult matchup. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos use Surtain against Flowers – it would be a likely downgrade for Flowers but then again, Surtain doesn't want to face 5-foot-9 start/stop wideouts like Flowers as much as he likes facing receiver 6-feet or taller, but Surtain is simply not the guy you want to see on your fantasy wideout. It's also not clear how much Johnson might be able to play in his first game with the team.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Flowers (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Surtain), Diontae Johnson, Rashod Bateman









DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton should be able to avoid Marlon Humphrey, who at this point mostly defends the slot, and particularly against the smallish rookie Nate Wiggins there should be some opportunities for Sutton in this game. Even Brandon Stephens on the other side does not look particularly imposing to Sutton, though Stephens is a pretty good trait match as a bigger corner. The Broncos tend to give Lil'Jordan Humphrey the second-most snaps, something done presumably out of blocking considerations given that Humphrey is just a small tight end rather than a real receiver. The Ravens should probably consider it a waste of Marlon's time to face off against Lil'Jordan, but unless the Ravens tinker with something that could occur often. If Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims are splitting the remaining snaps then it's difficult for any of them to be useful.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Humphrey)

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

BUFFALO BILLS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Ramsey has played a lot of slot corner lately, which might or might not be related to the injury absence of Kader Kohou. Particularly if Kohou is out again here, Ramsey might be the primary slot corner with Kendall Fuller and third corner Cam Smith on the boundary in nickel formations. That means the primary matchup for Khalil Shakir might be Ramsey, to uncertain effect – Shakir has been extremely good, and Ramsey might not be the player he was previously. Amari Cooper should see a lot of Fuller in that case, though Keon Coleman might be enough of a threat to Smith that the Dolphins might not assign Fuller to Cooper specifically.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper (arguable Upgrade if not shadowed by Fuller), Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman









MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can't actually be covered by these corners, but the inability of Tua Tagovailoa to press the ball downfield means that the ways that Hill and Waddle could burn the Bills corners downfield don't actually become practical options for the Dolphins. By playing at a lower depth of target to accommodate Tagovailoa the Dolphins play right into the Bills' hands, because Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford are built to crash downward and antagonize wide receivers underneath. Sean McDermott has really had Mike McDaniel's number, so whatever smoke and mirrors might normally make Tagovailoa productive have not generally applied against this defense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

CAROLINA PANTHERS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Xavier Legette is out then it leaves more slack for Jalen Coker, presumably running mostly in the slot, so there could be some volume in reach for the undrafted rookie wideout. If Legette is in then he would have an easier time beating Kool Aid McKinstry than Marshon Lattimore on the boundary, though neither one is an obvious opening for Legette. Jonathan Mingo doesn't seem capable of anything.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jonathan Mingo









NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaycee Horn figures to follow Chris Olave, which isn't ideal for Olave if only because the other Panthers corners are more easily beaten and someone else might get open first. If it comes down to it, though, Olave probably overrules Horn. If Derek Carr can play and play well then Olave should be fine here, even if Mike Jackson (boundary) and Troy Hill (slot) might be easier to beat. Horn doesn't go into the slot, moreover, so moving Olave there is an easy way for the Saints to avoid Horn. Mason Tipton could get open against Jackson but not Horn.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Mason Tipton

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

CINCINNATI BENGALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Ja'Marr Chase is way too much for any non-Nate Hobbs corner on the Raiders, so expect Cincinnati line up plenty of shots at the expense of Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett. Not that it would be an issue for Chase to face Hobbs, but the Raiders don't seem to move Hobbs from the slot ever. Andrei Iosivas might get a little bit going against Jones/Bennett but it's becoming increasingly clear that Iosivas should not be on the field. If Iosivas' snaps decrease then Jermaine Burton could be the beneficiary, and Burton too would probably be too much for Jones and Bennett.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton





LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers should be in a good spot here. Slot corner Mike Hilton is a good overall defender but doesn't make his money specifically as a cover guy. Tre Tucker and DJ Turner simply are not credible targets otherwise.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

CLEVELAND BROWNS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kristian Fulton appears to be a good fit for the Chargers but he's trying to play injured and his backups are fringe prospect rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Still or/and Hart could prove steals for the Chargers, but in the meantime they are rookie fifth-round picks trying to cover the formidable duo of Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Elijah Moore is suddenly back on the radar after a big week against Baltimore, and he should mostly run against some combination of Still and Ja'Sir Taylor, to uncertain effect.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jerry Jeudy (arguable Upgrade if Fulton is out), Cedric Tillman (see Jeudy), Elijah Moore









LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Browns don't really move Denzel Ward into the slot, but Greg Newsome is usually there and is probably a challenging matchup for Ladd McConkey. Or at least, it would be much easier to run against Martin Emerson. Joshua Palmer almost certainly can't create separation against Ward, and if Ward isn't in the slot then the Browns might as well put him on Palmer rather than Simi Fehoko, who is purely a decoy.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer (Downgrade if shadowed by Ward), Simi Fehoko

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

NEW YORK GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Malik Nabers should be in a great spot here. Normally the Commanders might try to hide Benjamin St-Juste by assigning Mike Sainristil to the top wideout of concern on the other side but (A) Sainristil is not an imposing matchup for Nabers and (B) if the Commanders leave St-Juste on Darius Slayton then that's asking for trouble, too. Meanwhile, Wan'Dale Robinson against Noah Igbinoghene might be another mismatch. The problem, as almost always, is the effect of Daniel Jones.

Upgrade: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin is way too much for any of these corners, and last week the Giants benched Deonte Banks, who was supposed to be their CB1 of the indefinite future. Dru Phillips in the slot is more promising and Cor'Dale Flott can play well outside, but Flott probably doesn't have the wheels to cover McLaurin after 10 yards or so. Noah Brown can't get open against man coverage but Flott is rather skinny and Brown can probably bully him a bit.

Upgrade: Terry McLaurin

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Noah Brown

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley finally got rolling last week, which for the time being averts the threat of him finishing the year with some sort of all-time worst catch rate, though even now it's still only at 22 of 51 for his catch rate. Ridley earned himself some benefit of the doubt with last week's 10-catch performance, but he might get followed by Christian Gonzalez in this game and Gonzalez might be a bit much for Ridley. Even a guy like Jonathan Jones probably isn't letting Ridley get far. Marcus Jones in the slot is the easiest one beaten, but as last week showed he can offset the catches he gives up by making big plays. Betting on Ridley here is betting on his volume, but at least that should be there.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Gonzalez, though volume offsets concern)









NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas might get something going if Drake Maye (concussion) is playing, but if not then it's difficult to imagine anyone getting much done with Jacoby Brissett, against any NFL defense. With that, the Titans are beat up. Slot corner Roger McCreary is solid but aside from him the Titans might have just Darrell Baker and Jarvis Brownlee if L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is out again.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte (arguable Upgrade if Maye is active), Kendrick Bourne (see Boutte)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

ARIZONA CARDINALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kyler Gordon (hamstring) might be out again and if he is it hurts the Bears pass defense significantly, not just because Tyrique Stevenson is a downgrade on the boundary but also because Gordon is a standout slot corner otherwise. Josh Blackwell in the slot is less imposing, though he's still probably a better corner than Greg Dortch is a slot receiver. Marvin Harrison should get shadowed by Jaylon Johnson, to uncertain effect. If the Cardinals give Harrison more lateral routes like last week then it offsets the concern of Harrison getting run out of plays vertically, which happened so often this year. Michael Wilson doesn't have an obvious angle on Stevenson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marvin Harrison (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Johnson), Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch









CHICAGO BEARS WIDE RECEIVERS

Shane Waldron still has no idea what he's doing, and now the Bears might have to play with a third-string left tackle. The Bears wideouts have the obvious advantage here, but that has been the case most weeks and more often than not the Bears offense instead gets embarrassed. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are too much for these boundary corners. Who knows whether it will matter.

Upgrade: DJ Moore (keep in mind Waldron effect), Rome Odunze (see Moore)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Keenan Allen

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown is rolling and he should it going here particularly if the Jaguars don't shadow him with Tyson Campbell. Even Campbell would not be an impediment to Brown, but Ronald Darby is more easily beaten on the other side and it's possible that, even if Brown beats Campbell on a given play, that Smith beats his coverage even faster.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Darius Slay (groin) can't play then it would maybe open up an easier avenue for Brian Thomas, assuming Thomas plays through his chest issue. Quinyon Mitchell on the other side is probably more imposing, but a player like Kelee Ringo or Isaiah Rodgers is easily beaten by Thomas and maybe even someone like Gabe Davis. Parker Washington might be the primary replacement for Christian Kirk in the slot, but Cooper DeJean has played well there for Philadelphia.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brian Thomas (arguable Upgrade if Slay is out + Thomas is not shadowed by Mitchell), Gabe Davis (arguable Downgrade if Slay is active), Parker Washington

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Romeo Doubs is the clear top boundary wideout for Green Bay and he can probably beat both of Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis, but one challenge with the Lions is that they're extremely aggressive and are surprisingly indifferent to penalties. Jordan Love's injury as an added complication is not ideal. With that said, both Doubs and Christian Watson can beat these corners deep if the quarterback has time. Jayden Reed is due for a scorcher and has a bit of a Home State thing whenever he goes against Detroit, and there's nothing concerning about slot corner Amik Robertson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson









DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

The slot coverage for Green Bay has been good between rookie safety/slot CB tweeners Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, but Williams might miss this game and it's otherwise putting a lot on Bullard to have to deal with Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown might also get open on the boundary, especially if Jaire Alexander (knee) is out. Tim Patrick also sets up very well in the even of Alexander being out.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Upgrade if Alexander is out), Tim Patrick (see St. Brown)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVERS

If the Seahawks don't have DK Metcalf then the offense kind of just sucks. Although Metcalf isn't infallible and will screw up plays occasionally, on every single play Metcalf has a discernible positive effect on everyone else on the offense. Namely, it makes the running game better by deterring the safeties from crashing downward, and it opens up underneath room for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett. If Metcalf can't go here then it risks the Seahawks offense playing poorly even in an otherwise easy matchup. The Rams corners are among the most easily-beaten in the league but without Metcalf the Seahawks might not be capable of beating them.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, Jake Bobo









LOS ANGELES RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's really bad timing for Puka Nacua (knee) to get hurt again, because Devon Witherspoon in the slot really might be one of the few corners built to stop the otherwise infallible slot wideout production of the McVay offense. You still love Kupp for the volume aspect, but Witherspoon could make it a difficult grind. Demarcus Robinson on the boundary isn't much more than an occasional zone beater, and if the Rams are bored again with Tutu Atwell then they sort of just make things easier for Seattle by forcing targets to Robinson instead.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

This could be a bit of a shootout. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are way too much for these Colts corners, to the point that even Jalen Nailor might be a bit dangerous to the Colts pass defense.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Vikings defense has been tough but clearly overachieved to begin the year, and the last two weeks perhaps mark the beginning of some inevitable regression. Then again, Sean McVay and Ben Johnson were the playcallers, so perhaps it was due to their insights that the Vikings looked beatable, and perhaps few other playcallers are capable of similar feats. Shane Steichen just might be one of them, however, and at the very least the switch to Joe Flacco is great for the target volume and completion rate for all Colts wideouts. Josh Downs is really on one this year and while the slot coverage for the Vikings has been good between a rotation of players, Downs looks like the kind of player you want starting right now. Top corner Byron Murphy might follow around Michael Pittman on the boundary to uncertain effect, but if Murphy is on Pittman it's that much more reason to think Downs might be open. Alec Pierce is capable of getting deep against these corners if the pass rush is managed well. In short, there are no obvious openings for the Colts wideouts here, but there should be some weakness to find and if Steichen can do it then the whole thing should open up.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins probably won't play 50 snaps in this game, but he can probably do big damage well before that point and if he does somehow play the whole game it could be a full-blown breakout for Hopkins. Zyon McCollum might be a decent corner but likely not much more than that, and the remainders (Tyrek Funderburk, Josh Hayes) definitely aren't the types you want on the field. Christian Izien in the slot might be a decent player, but Xavier Worthy would be a big downfield threat against him or the Funderburk/Hayes duo.

Upgrade: DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Watson







TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is out then it leaves Tampa with Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer as their clear top-two at wideout. Rakim Jarrett or/and Ryan Miller are up next, but it's just about impossible to guess what their roles might be. McMillan and Palmer should in any case run mostly against some combination of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, which isn't really what you want for the prospect duo. Palmer has his speed as a calling card and McMillan might soon be a sound all-around starter, but the Chiefs defense has been excellent and those two corners are a big part of why.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard