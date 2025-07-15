Menu
Isas Waxter Injury: Starting camp on NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 10:04pm

Waxter (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Waxter inked a deal with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May after wrapping up his collegiate career with Villanova in 2024. The cornerback will now be sidelined with an undisclosed injury to start training camp, but he can return to practice and play at any point in the preseason.

Isas Waxter
Seattle Seahawks
