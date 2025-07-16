Isas Waxter News: Activated off NFI list
The Seahawks activated Waxter (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Waxter was forced to miss the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury but is now healthy again. He will now spend the rest of the offseason competing for a spot on the team's final roster after having signed with the team as an undrafted free back in May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now