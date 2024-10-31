Isiah Pacheco Injury: Not ready to practice

While head coach Andy Reid noted Thursday that Pacheco (fibula) is "doing fantastic," the running back is not ready to return to practice this week, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The report suggests that Pacheco -- who injured his fibula Sept. 15 -- is unlikely to practice next week either, but that's not especially surprising, considering the initial estimate that he'd miss six-to-eight weeks. With that context, as well as Reid's encouraging comments Thursday in mind, it does seem that Pacheco could start inching toward a return to action in a couple of weeks or so, but for the time being Kareem Hunt will continue to lead Kansas City's backfield.