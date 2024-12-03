Israel Abanikanda News: Claimed by 49ers

San Francisco claimed Abanikanda off waivers Tuesday.

Despite being on the 53-man roster, Abanikanda was inactive for each of the Jets' 12 regular-season games before being waived Monday. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) placed on injured reserve and Jordan Mason (ankle) set to follow suit, Abanikanda should see meaningful playing time as the 49ers' backup running back behind fourth-round rookie Isaac Guerendo while Patrick Taylor is available to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Abanikanda appeared in six regular-season games for the Jets in 2023 and logged 22 carries for 70 yards while adding seven catches (on 11 targets) for 43 yards.