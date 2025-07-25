Israel Abanikanda News: Finds home in Green Bay

The Packers claimed Abanikanda off waivers Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Abanikanda quickly found a new home after being waived by the 49ers on Thursday. The 2023 fifth-rounder spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Jets' practice squad, but he'll now have an opportunity to earn a spot on the Packers' 53-man roster. Chris Brooks, Amar Johnson (undisclosed) and Jalen White are Abanikanda's primary competitors for the fourth RB spot on the depth chart behind Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson.