Jabrill Peppers Injury: Arrested on multiple charges

Peppers (shoulder) was arrested Saturday in Braintree, Mass. on charges of assault and battery, strangulation and possession of a class "B" substance, NFL.com reports.

According to the police, Peppers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a Braintree home stemming from an alleged altercation between two people. Peppers -- who was inactive for Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury -- is scheduled to appear in court Monday following his arrest. The Patriots and the NFL will likely wait for more details to emerge and allow the legal process to play out before the 29-year-old safety would be subject to discipline.