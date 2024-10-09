Jabrill Peppers Injury: Placed on exempt list

The NFL has placed Peppers (shoulder) on the commissioner exempt list Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers' placement on the list comes after he pled not guilty Monday after being arrested Saturday in Braintree, Mass. on charges that include strangulation and drug possession. As long as the safety remains on the list, he can't practice or attend games. In four appearances this season before he sat out this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins with a shoulder injury, Peppers recorded 23 tackles and an interception.