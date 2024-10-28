Jack Gibbens News: Leads team in tackles

Gibbens recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

The Minnesota product took full advantage of his increased opportunities with Ernest Jones getting dealt to Seattle on Oct. 23, as Gibbens led Tennessee's defense in total tackles while serving as a first-team inside linebacker. However, Gibbens defensive workload will likely dwindle, as Jerome Baker was inactive following the same trade and is expected to take over the starting role once he's learned the Titans' defensive scheme. Gibbens will likely be back in the Titans' top backup inside linebacker role as early as Week 9, when Tennessee hosts the Patriots.