Jack Jones headshot

Jack Jones News: Signs with Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Jones signed with the Dolphins on Saturday.

Jones stated 16 of 17 games last season with the Raiders and recorded 69 tackles (52 solo), 16 pass breakups and three interceptions, including a pick-six. He was waived in April but has finally found a new home where he can compete for a starting job immediately. Veteran corner Kader Kohou (leg) is expected to start in the slot, but the boundary cornerback spots are up for grabs among Jones, Storm Duck, Cam Smith and rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall.

Jack Jones
Miami Dolphins
