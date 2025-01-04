Jack Westover News: Signed to Patriots' active roster

New England signed Westover from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Westover signed with the Patriots' practice squad in early October after being waived by the Seahawks in late August with an injury settlement due to an undisclosed issue. The undrafted free agent out of Washington was elevated to the Patriots' active roster twice and played mostly on special teams. Assuming he's active for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills, Westover will provide depth at the tight end position behind Hunter Henry (foot), Austin Hooper and Jaheim Bell.