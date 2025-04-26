Jackson Hawes News: Lands in Buffalo

The Bills selected Hawes in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

Hawes began his career at Yale and got himself on the NFL radar at Georgia Tech in 2024. Buffalo already has its pass-catching tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, but Hawes can carve out a role thanks to his blocking. Hawes showed some chops in that regard in Georgia Tech's run-first offense and can move defenders off their spot at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds. Dynasty managers will find that Hawes is not much of a pass-catching threat as he never caught more than 16 passes in any of his four collegiate seasons.