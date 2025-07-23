Menu
Jacob Cowing Injury: Pulls hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Cowing pulled his hamstring Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

He was the subject of glowing reports during the offseason program, only to get injured at the first practice of training camp. A 2024 fourth-round pick, Cowing got just five touches on 106 offensive snaps last season, with his main role being on punt returns (28 for 245 yards). This could've been a good chance to get some reps with Brock Purdy, as the 49ers don't have Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) available for the start of camp.

