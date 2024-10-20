Jacob Cowing News: Helps fill in for injured starters

Cowing caught two of three targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs.

Cowing saw his usage increase after the 49ers lost both starting wideouts early in the contest. The 2024 fourth-round pick used that opportunity to not only record his first catch as a professional, but he also tied teammate George Kittle for the longest reception of the game (41 yards). Cowing could continue to get work as the team's third or fourth receiver -- depending on the health status of multiple wideouts this week -- when the 49ers host the Cowboys next Sunday.