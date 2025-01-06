Jacob Kibodi News: Reverts to practice squad

Kibodi reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kibodi was signed to the Browns' practice squad Dec. 18 after being cut by the Saints in early December. He made his NFL regular-season debut against the Ravens on Saturday, and he ended up serving as the No. 2 running back behind D'Onta Foreman due to John Kelly injuring his groin before the start of the game. Kibodi took advantage of the opportunity, playing 17 snaps on offense and turning five carries into 24 yards while adding one catch (on three targets) for 15 yards. His performance in Cleveland's regular-season finale could earn him a reserve/future contract and a chance to catch on with a team for the 2025 campaign.